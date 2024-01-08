|
08.01.2024 10:00:03
Tenants with shared heat systems shocked to be ‘back-billed’ for hundreds
Those with private heat networks face increased energy tariffs – which suppliers are applying to months of previous usageDavid* was shocked to get a letter from his energy supplier saying that not only were his heating costs increasing fivefold this winter, but he was being rebilled on the new tariff for the previous six months – which means he could owe more than £1,000.“They can do this because it’s a private heat network,” explains David, who pays nearly £3,000 a month rent for a two-bedroom flat in Draper’s Yard, part of the upmarket Ram Quarter development on the site of the former Young’s brewery in Wandsworth, south-west London. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!