Tenaris To Buy Pipe Coating Business Unit Of Mattr For US$166 Mln

(RTTNews) - Tenaris S.A. (TS) agreed to acquire from Mattr (MATR.TO) 100% of the shares of its subsidiary Bredero Shaw International BV, which holds Mattr's pipe coating business, for US$166 million.

The business being acquired includes nine plants located in Canada, Mexico, Norway, Indonesia, the UAE and the US, and several mobile concrete plants. The business also includes R&D facilities in Toronto and Norway and a wide IP/product portfolio.

Closing is expected to be completed within approximately six months.