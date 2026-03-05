Tenaya Therapeutics Aktie

WKN DE: A3CWF0 / ISIN: US87990A1060

05.03.2026 14:50:07

Tenaya Enters Research Collaboration With Alnylam; To Receive Up To $10 Mln In Upfront Payments

(RTTNews) - Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) announced a research collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), to discover human genetic targets for the potential development of disease-modifying treatments for cardiovascular diseases. Tenaya will validate up to 15 gene targets. Tenaya will receive up to $10 million in the form of an upfront payment, in addition to reimbursement for related costs incurred over the two-year validation term.

Alnylam will be responsible for all development and commercialization activities of therapeutics associated with the identified gene targets. Tenaya may be eligible to receive as much as $1.13 billion in development and commercial milestone payments from Alnylam should all genetic targets lead to approved therapeutics for cardiovascular disease.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Tenaya shares are up 11.8 percent to $0.6499.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 274,70 -0,29% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 0,82 40,92% Tenaya Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

