Tencent Cloud Achieves the Highest Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Tencent -- a leading provider of internet value added services in China, today announced its acquisition of the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS), an international security standard essential to the adoption of cloud computing services in Singapore.

Tencent Cloud conforms to Tier 3 of the MTCS SS, the world's first security standard that covers multiple tiers, proving its capability to provide the highest level of security to enterprise cloud users in Singapore, Asia and around the world.

According to Gartner[1], the global public cloud services market is seen to be growing by 17% in 2020, bringing it to a total of US$266.4 billion, up from US$227.8 billion in 2019. Almost 60% of organizations are foreseen to be using cloud-managed services from external service providers by 2022, doubling the percentage compared to statistics from 2018.

"The acquisition of the highest level MTCS SS security standard demonstrates how Tencent Cloud continues to establish itself as one of the world's leading industry players, having helped Tencent move from fifth to fourth place in the Asia-Pacific cloud vendor rankings[2] through landmark projects and solutions," said Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent International Business Group. "With the rapid cloud adoption globally, we are proud to receive this international security standard, which adds to our increasingly recognised and adopted cloud offerings in the region. It also emphasises our exceptional capability to host, handle and process highly confidential data, bringing confidence and peace of mind to our enterprise customers."

Launched in Singapore in 2013, the MTCS SS is the world's first cloud security standard with the goal of providing businesses valuable insight to better assess and understand the level of cloud security they require. It covers areas including cloud governance, cloud infrastructure security, cloud operations management, cloud service administration, cloud user access, tenancy and customer isolation, data retention, liability, disaster recovery, as well as incident and issue management.

Being the first Chinese company, and one of the world's top five companies, to have more than one million servers, Tencent Cloud has achieved more than 20 international certifications related to public cloud information protection, such as CSA STA, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 27017:2015 and ISO/IEC 27018:2014. The GDPR-compliant Tencent Cloud is also the first cloud service provider to attain the ISO20000-1:2018 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 international standards.

Recognized as the second largest cloud player in China[3], Tencent Cloud is expanding its overseas footprint by providing cloud solutions that serve several key industry verticals, such as financial services, telecoms, e-commerce, travel and hospitality as well as online games and entertainment.

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that integrates Tencent's infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of its massive user platform and ecosystem. Tencent Cloud provides global access and a rich array of services to organizations that need advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment, such as those in the online games, live broadcast, and financial services sectors.

Tencent Cloud operates in 25 regions and 53 availability zones worldwide, and is a part of Tencent's broader strategy to invest in the latest technologies, such as cloud, security, big data and artificial intelligence, to capture the next wave of growth.

[1] Forecast: Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2017- 2023, 3Q19 Update by Gartner, Dec 2019 [2] Cloud Infrastructure Services market share in Asia Pacific - 2018 Q4, Synergy Research Group (https://tech.qq.com/a/20190318/004532.htm) [3] China Public Cloud Service Market Historical Tracker, 2019

Media Contact

ifung@currentglobal.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200210/2715501-1

SOURCE Tencent