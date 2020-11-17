Tencent Cloud distributed database solution establishes its first overseas deployment in Indonesian financial services industry

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent – a leading provider of internet value-added services, today announced that Tencent Distributed Database (TDSQL), its financial-certificated infrastructure, is now fully operational in the new core system of Bank Neo Commerce (BNC), one of the progressive banks in Indonesia. The development marks the first time for Tencent Cloud to bring TDSQL overseas, boosting Indonesia's internet architecture for its financial services industry and demonstrates the further move away from traditional database architectures in exchange for scalable and distributed ones, which are now playing an important role in ensuring security risks and sustaining business development as global financial businesses evolve.

With BNC bolstering its business through financial technology, the bank – established 1990, has transformed to be the leading Digital bank in Indonesia. In addition to its explosive growth in users, BNC also witnessed the rise of digital financial services such as internet banking. Further boosting BNC's services, the upgraded database constructed by Tencent Cloud through TDSQL could help address the challenges of digital transformation in the financial services industry, including insufficient data architecture, high-frequency transactions and data security, etc. The database would also be the crucial foundation for BNC's digital services and offerings, without the worries brought by costly commercial databases.

TDSQL allows BNC to rest assured of quality boosts in professional reliability, security and experience. It supports comprehensive features of data backup, disaster recovery and quick upgrade features. Currently offering database services in both public and private clouds to over 600 governmental and organizational customers in China across various fields, it has also earned many Chinese and international certifications for Tencent Cloud database, including but not limited to ISO22301, ISO27001, ISO20000, ISO9001, Trusted Cloud, Information Security Protection Level (Level 3 or above), and CSA STAR.

Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent International Business Group, said, "Digital transformation is becoming even more essential now that nearly all aspects of our daily lives have gone online, and it is the perfect time for Indonesia's financial services industry to further boost the way they serve their clients. We look forward to helping BNC open up more avenues to serving Indonesia even better through the cutting-edge technology provided by TDSQL. This initiative marks TDSQL's first overseas deployment, and by leveraging the robust support provided by TDSQL, we believe that many more internet-based financial businesses in the country would be able to sustain their development and capture new opportunities without hindrance in technology."

Tjandra Gunawan, President Director of BNC, said, "BNC is always striving to attain excellence in product strength, technological advancement and experience in implementation, leading us to choose only the best in building a best-in-class distributed system architecture. We are delighted to welcome Tencent Cloud in bringing TDSQL into BNC's new core system, which is in time with our move to boost our business through financial technology. We look forward to using an upgraded database architecture to serve our customers' various and wide-ranging business needs and demands."

Supported by TDSQL, a comprehensive distributed database solution presented by Tencent along with digital banking products from Sunline, Tencent Cloud has successfully addressed challenges of digital transformation in financial services industry regarding business upgrades, slow system response and lack of internet operational tools, among many others. As a leading internet-based value-added service provider, Tencent has always been at the forefront in terms of new-generation digital technologies, assisting numerous international companies to achieve business upgrades through innovative technologies.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communications and social platforms, WeChat and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising platform helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2004.

About Bank Neo Commerce

PT Bank Neo Commerce Tbk (Formerly known as Bank Yudha Bhakti) is a national bank that provides various commercial, consumer dan retail banking products and services, established in 1990 and listed in IDX capital market in 2015 with market cap of IDR 1.55 trillion.

BNC has a strong footprint in Banking industry in Indonesia and during tough condition in 2020, BNC is still progressing significantly with its aggressive milestones. That is to make the Bank's vision happened - to provide extremely convenient and customized online banking service for hundreds of millions Indonesian people and SMEs.

Media Contact

Irene Fung

Current Global

ifung@currentglobal.com

SOURCE Tencent Cloud