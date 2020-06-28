Tencent Games Unveils New Games and Partnership at Annual Conference

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games, the world-leading game development, publishing and operation platform, unveiled a new chapter in innovative gameplay and quality games with a roadmap of more than 40 game product updates, including new self-developed and licensed games with fan favorite intellectual property (IP). The announcement made at the Tencent Games Annual Conference held online this year, demonstrates Tencent's leadership role in adapting famous global franchises for cross-platform games.

The event, with the theme "Spark More!", featured the introduction of Tencent Games' new self-developed games and collaborations with world-renowned IP owners, global game publishers and developers to offer new and exciting gaming experiences to players.

Tencent Senior Vice President Steven Ma opened the conference, revealing that Tencent Games' strategy will revolve around three core elements – Technology, Gameplay and Storylines - that will drive the future evolution of the game industry.

"Globally, the popularity of new technologies is accelerating, the innovation cycle of gameplay is shortening, and the creation of story IP is also becoming richer," Ma said. "The game industry is at the stage for a new generation of exciting possibilities. There is no better time than now to seize the opportunity, nurture our imaginations, explore new boundaries of creativity, and bring new values to the game community." Tencent has a global collaboration network that provides technical resources and solutions for more than 100 game companies and studios around the world to develop new games.

People are the most valuable resource for the industry. Tencent has established cooperation with some of the top universities in the world to develop a pipeline of top tier talent that will power the industry's future growth. Tencent's Firework Plan, which is initiated by Tencent Institute of Games, strives to develop talent and incubate creativity for the industry.

At the Annual Conference today, Tencent Games announced several new partnerships and new game titles with popular game IP franchises, including:

Unnamed Metal Slug mobile game – Tencent Games' TiMi Studios announced a new partnership with SNK CORPORATION to develop a new yet-to-be-named mobile game, for the classic arcade franchise Metal Slug. The game will offer a faithful rendition of Metal Slug's classic arcade shoot 'em up play on the go and in players' hands. A trailer for the upcoming game was released on the same day. The partnership follows in the footsteps of TiMi's global development efforts on Call of Duty: Mobile and Arena of Valor, both of which have reached massive audiences worldwide.

– Games' TiMi Studios announced a new partnership with SNK CORPORATION to develop a new yet-to-be-named mobile game, for the classic arcade franchise Metal Slug. The game will offer a faithful rendition of Metal Slug's classic arcade shoot 'em up play on the go and in players' hands. A trailer for the upcoming game was released on the same day. The partnership follows in the footsteps of TiMi's global development efforts on Call of Duty: Mobile and Arena of Valor, both of which have reached massive audiences worldwide. Mobile Dungeon&Fighter – Dungeon&Fighter IP is a world-famous entertainment franchises, Mobile Dungeon&Fighter is developed by NEOPLE INC. and published by Tencent Games in China . The new Dungeon&Fighter mobile title will be built on the franchise's iconic 2D arcade-style side-scrolling action gameplay, deep immersive multiplayer role-playing game (RPG) elements and continuously evolving storyline. Optimized for mobile devices, Mobile Dungeon&Fighter delivers the fast, fun and action-packed gameplay experience synonymous with the beloved franchise.

Tencent Games also released SYN, a tech demo of open world first person shooting (FPS) game marketed for PC and console games. The demo is developed by Tencent Games' Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, leveraging Epic Games' strand based hair system to push forward state of the art real time graphics in a cyberpunk style world with an intriguing universe and striking visuals.

About Tencent Games

Tencent Games is the world leading global platform for game development, publishing and operations, as well as the operator of the largest online game community in China. It is dedicated to offering engaging, high-quality, interactive entertainment experiences for all players. Tencent Games currently offers more than 140 self-developed and licensed games across 200 countries and regions, which provides hundreds of millions of users with cross-platform interactive entertainment experiences. Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE and League of Legends are some of the most popular titles around the world. We are committed to exploring the full potential of games, leveraging the rich IP resources within Tencent, spanning literature, anime, film, and television, to create high-quality interactive entertainment experiences.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200628/2843128-1

SOURCE Tencent Games