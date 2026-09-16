Tencent Holdings Aktie

Tencent Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1138D / ISIN: KYG875721634

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16.09.2026 06:00:01

Tencent Music's 2026 Outlook: $400 Million Share Repurchase Program Reflects Financial Discipline

When a user opens the QQ Music app, they aren't just scrolling through a library; they are interacting with the primary engine of China's digital music economy.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) operates a massive ecosystem that includes not only that core streaming platform, but also Kugou, Kuwo, and the karaoke app WeSing. These platforms do the heavy lifting of connecting millions of daily users to music, long-form audio, and live performances. As of Sept. 15, 2026, the stock trades at $7.97, having endured a challenging 69% decline over the past year as the company navigated a major strategic pivot.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Tencent Music Entertainment Group an overall Superscore of 71 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

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Tencent Holdings Ltd 47,81 -0,83% Tencent Holdings Ltd

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