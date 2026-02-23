Paid Aktie
WKN: A0BL4Z / ISIN: US69561N2045
|
23.02.2026 19:18:23
Tencent Music’s Revenue Model Shifts Beyond Virtual Gifting as China’s Paid Music Market Expands
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 12, 2026, Keystone Investors Pte Ltd sold its entire holding of 2,243,614 shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $52.37 million based on average closing prices for the period. The quarter-end position value dropped by $52.37 million, a change reflecting the sale of the TME shares.The fund fully exited its Tencent Music Entertainment Group position, which represented 6.1% of AUM in the prior quarter; post-trade, the stake is 0% of reportable AUMTop holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tencent Holdings Ltd
|
21.11.25
|Ubisoft-Aktie höher: Starke Bilanz, Tencent-Deal und strategische Neuausrichtung im Blick (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Ausblick: Tencent stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Tencent legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.09.25
|Tencent starts bond sale as China tech groups race to fund AI growth (Financial Times)
|
16.09.25
|Tencent starts bond sale as China tech groups race to fund AI growth (Financial Times)