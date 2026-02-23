Paid Aktie

Paid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0BL4Z / ISIN: US69561N2045

23.02.2026 19:18:23

Tencent Music’s Revenue Model Shifts Beyond Virtual Gifting as China’s Paid Music Market Expands

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 12, 2026, Keystone Investors Pte Ltd sold its entire holding of 2,243,614 shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $52.37 million based on average closing prices for the period. The quarter-end position value dropped by $52.37 million, a change reflecting the sale of the TME shares.The fund fully exited its Tencent Music Entertainment Group position, which represented 6.1% of AUM in the prior quarter; post-trade, the stake is 0% of reportable AUMTop holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
