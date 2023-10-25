Tendo Communications Acquires PointOne Digital to Expand Content Experience Services

B2B content agency adds deep UX design capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tendo Communications, a leading B2B content experience agency, has acquired PointOne Digital, an innovative user experience (UX) design consultancy. The two San Francisco–based firms will combine capabilities to deliver integrated, audience-focused digital experiences that help clients generate business results and deepen customer relationships.

"B2B brands need to deliver outstanding content experiences, and that's what we can help them do." —Karla Spormann, Tendo CEO and president

"We believe that UX and design, along with content, are the key elements of a world-class digital experience," said Karla Spormann, CEO and president of Tendo. "B2B brands can now turn to a single agency—Tendo—to deliver audience-focused, digital experiences based on integrated UX, content, and design across every touchpoint and stage of the customer journey."

Tendo and PointOne will continue to serve world-class B2B brands including Cisco, Autodesk, VMware, Ecolab, Charles Schwab, Boston Scientific, and many more.

The acquisition, added Spormann, was driven by B2B brands' increasing need for end-to-end support with digital content experience and customer journey orchestration. "Content lies at the heart of B2B digital marketing, and it powers every step of the customer journey," she said. "But to stand out, B2B brands need to address their audience's pain points and informational needs in higher resolution. They need to deliver outstanding content experiences, and that's what we can help them do."

Tendo's B2B content experience services now include the following categories:

Content creation

Content marketing

Content strategy and planning

Content operations

Content performance

User experience design

Tendo's existing UX services, in particular, will expand significantly with the PointOne acquisition to include focused services such as prototyping, user testing, visual design, design system creation, and app/web app design.

"Tendo and PointOne share a deep commitment to audience-focused and strategy-led work," said Simon Mathews, CEO and co-founder of PointOne, and incoming vice president of experience at Tendo. "Our teams complement one another in so many ways and we're all excited to push the envelope on the user experiences we design for our clients."

About Tendo Communications

Tendo Communications is an end-to-end B2B content and UX agency. We plan, design, create, and optimize integrated content experiences that help you drive business results. Tendo has helped some of the best-known B2B brands to scale their content programs and elevate content strategy initiatives. Learn more at www.tendocom.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tendo-communications-acquires-pointone-digital-to-expand-content-experience-services-301966577.html

