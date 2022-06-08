TENEO ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN WESTEXEC ADVISORS

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the further expansion of its broad service offering through the acquisition of a majority stake in WestExec Advisors, a leading advisory firm based in Washington, D.C. This transaction with WestExec is the latest step in Teneo's continued growth around the world.

WestExec Co-Founders and Managing Partners Michèle Flournoy, Sergio Aguirre and Nitin Chadda lead an unrivaled, multidisciplinary and bipartisan team of leaders with broad experience and unmatched networks in defense, foreign policy, intelligence, economics, cybersecurity, data privacy and strategic communications. Since it was founded in 2017, the firm has grown to include over 40 team members working with many of the largest and most preeminent companies in the world.

WestExec provides clients with a wide range of services including strategic counsel; geopolitical risk analysis; capital advisory; market entry & expansion support; counsel on international economics and regulatory issues; as well as advising on managing China-related risks in an era of strategic competition.

"Now, more than ever, business leaders around the world are faced with a constant barrage of geopolitical, economic, social and market disruption that impact their operations, valuations and reputations," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "The deepening of our relationship with WestExec through this transaction will keep Teneo at the forefront of these conversations with CEOs and their teams around the world. The Teneo and WestExec teams have already developed a great partnership working collaboratively across many client mandates, and we have very ambitious plans to further scale the business."

"We are excited by the additional investment in WestExec – which is intended to accelerate growth as we build a larger advisory platform and seek to broaden and scale our robust offerings. It will also further enable us to continue to deliver the highest quality strategic advice and support to our growing client base," said Michèle Flournoy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WestExec. "The combination of skills and expertise offered by our two firms provides our clients with a set of services they can't get anywhere else in the market today."

WestExec Advisors will continue to operate as an independent brand working in close partnership with the Teneo team.

This transaction follows Teneo's minority investment in WestExec in 2021.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisors to Teneo on the transaction. Holland & Knight served as legal advisors to WestExec on the transaction.

ABOUT TENEO

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance, ESG and DE&I.

The firm has more than 1,500 employees located in 40 offices around the world. For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

ABOUT WESTEXEC ADVISORS:

WestExec Advisors is a strategic advisory firm that offers unique geopolitical and policy expertise to help business leaders make the best decisions in a complex and volatile international landscape. WestExec is an unrivaled, bipartisan team of senior national security leaders with the most recent experience and unmatched networks in defense, foreign policy, intelligence, economics, cybersecurity, data privacy, and strategic communications. WestExec creates significant advantages for its clients by providing unparalleled expertise on the external factors and relationships that affect businesses – from geopolitical trends and risks, to economic developments, to an evolving technological landscape, to changes in Washington and in other capitals around the world. For more information on WestExec, please see www.westexec.com.

