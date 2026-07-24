Tenet Healthcare Shares Climb 15% On Q2 Profit Growth, Lifts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) were gaining around 15% in the pre-market activity on the NYSE, after the company reported higher earnings in second quarter and raised its outlook for full year of 2026.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 15.51 percent higher at $230.00, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.88 percent up.

Net income available to the company's shareholders increased to $826 million, from $288 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share went up to $9.84, from $3.14 a year ago.

Adjusted net income available to the company's shareholders rose to $514 million from $369 million previous year. Adjusted earnings per shares were $6.12, compared to $4.02 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.30 billion, up from $1.12 billion last year.

Net operating revenue for the period increased by 6.8 percent to $5.63 billion from $5.27 billion last year. The growth reflects increase in adjusted admissions and higher acuity, partially offset by unfavorable payer mix.

In the updated outlook, the company expects net operating revenues to be between $21.9 billion and $22.5 billion, which is higher than the previously announced guidance range of $21.5 billion to $22.3 billion.

The net income available for the shareholders is expected to be between $2.87 billion and $3.02 billion, which is above the previous guidance range of $2.61 billion to $2.84 billion.

The earnings per share are expected to be between $34.57 and $36.43, which is higher than the prior guidance of $29.94 to $32.64.

The adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion, which is above the previous guidance of $1.43 billion to $1.63 billion.

Adjusted earnings per shares is projected to be between $20.30 and $21.69, which is higher than the guidance range of $16.38 to $18.68.

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