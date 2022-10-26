|
26.10.2022 22:30:00
Tennant Company Board Authorizes 6 Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase
Directors of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today authorized a 6 percent increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.265 per share. The increased dividend is payable December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.
"This is the 51st consecutive year that Tennant has increased its annual cash dividend payout to shareholders,” said Dave Huml, Tennant Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "This increased dividend reflects the company’s strong financial foundation, disciplined capital allocation prioritization, and commitment to generating long-term value for our shareholders.”
Company Profile
Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2021 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005988/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tennant Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Tennant präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: Tennant stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Tennant präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Tennant legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Tennant Company (TNC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Tennant Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tennant Co.
|59,45
|2,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.