Tennant Company Introduces its First Multi-Use Robotic Solution for Retailers

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the launch of Inventory Scan, the Company’s first add-on for Tennant robotic floor scrubbers to provide multi-purpose autonomous solutions for retailers. Developed in partnership with robotics market leader Brain Corp, Inventory Scan is an integrated solution that enables Tennant floor scrubbers to autonomously scan on-shelf inventory.

"Throughout its 150-year history, Tennant Company has helped advance the cleaning industry through the relentless pursuit of new technology,” said Dave Huml, Tennant Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our commitment to innovation is a key element of our enterprise strategy and is focused on solving the real-world challenges our customers face. Inventory Scan fills an enormous AI and data-process gap for retailers by providing an effective and reliable solution for capturing high-quality inventory and store-mapping data. It also eliminates the need for potentially disruptive infrastructure, like shelf cameras and drones.

"By adding data-collection functionality to our AMR floor scrubbers and integrating with a retailer’s existing inventory management system, we can meaningfully improve how retail stores operate. Inventory Scan allows retailers to be more efficient by minimizing the need for labor-intensive, manual approaches and helps ensure shelves remain stocked. Our vision is that data collection and floor care will become fully automated so that our customers can focus on managing their businesses and meeting the needs of their customers.”

Inventory Scan uses sophisticated computer vision and analytics technologies to capture high-quality inventory and store-mapping data. It collects real-time, on-shelf data to enable smart, data-driven inventory management and operations. Once installed on a scrubber, the cloud-connected Inventory Scan tower is able to capture data as it moves autonomously around a location. Reports are then delivered to location managers to provide numerous insights, including verification of pricing accuracy, planogram compliance, product stock levels and product localization.

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.0 billion in 2020 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

