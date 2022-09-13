Tennant Company Recognizes Superhero Custodians with The Launch of Its Fourth Annual Custodians Are Key Campaign

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the launch of the fourth annual Custodians Are Key campaign, an eight-month recognition program that celebrates K-12 custodians who go above and beyond every day across the U.S. and Canada to make their schools a better place for all. This year’s campaign is themed "Super Custodian,” spotlighting the real superheroes who keep our schools safe, clean, healthy, and fun.

"We launched the Custodians Are Key program in 2019 to celebrate the unsung heroes who make our schools better by going above and beyond their daily job duties, showing students and staff how much they care,” said Rusty Zay, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Tennant Company. "We had no idea that a global pandemic would make the jobs they do even more critical to the health and safety of the teachers and students they serve. It is our honor to celebrate these superheroes; their work continues to be critically important, and we are grateful for their dedication.”

Since the program’s inception, Tennant has received more than 5,000 nominations across the United States and Canada and has selected three grand prize winners, including Gladys Hernandez at Blue Valley CAPS in Overland, Kansas; Alonzo Henley of Brownsville Middle School in Miami, Florida; and Kris Kantor of Hayes Elementary in Lakewood, Ohio.

The Custodians Are Key Program

From September 13-November 15, 2022, Tennant invites all school administrators, teachers, and parents to nominate their custodians at tennantco.com/custodian. Starting in November, a committee of judges from Tennant will select 12 finalists based on the quality of the nomination and the impact the custodian makes on his or her school. The first three finalists will be announced in December and the remaining finalists throughout the 2022-2023 school year. All finalists will be chosen from the entire field of nominees and will receive a $500 Visa gift card. In May 2023, Tennant will select a grand prize winner from the pool of 12 finalists, and the winner will receive $5,000 while their school will receive $10,000.

To learn more about Tennant Company’s Custodians Are Key campaign and to submit a nomination, please visit tennantco.com/custodian.

About Tennant

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2021 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

