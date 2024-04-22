|
22.04.2024 15:00:00
Tennant Company to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on May 3, 2024
Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today announced that the company will report its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 3, 2024, with a conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/10 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the company’s website at investors.tennantco.com. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the company’s website.
Company Profile
Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its innovative products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.24 billion in 2023 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422073787/en/
