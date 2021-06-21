Tennessean Names Ncontracts a Winner Of The Middle Tennessee Area Top Workplaces 2021 Award

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor with CEO and founder, Michael Berman, recognized as a Trusted Leader by Tennessean Top Workplaces. Both awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with these awards. It speaks volumes to the resiliency and attitude of our incredible employees throughout this past year," said Berman. "As our company has grown, our employees' commitment to serving our customers has never wavered. Our care for each other, our commitment to seeing our way through this challenging time, and the culture we've built at Ncontracts are the reasons why we're emerging from this crisis stronger than ever. Thank you to the Tennessean for recognizing our company with these awards. We're truly thankful."

The awards cap off a busy first half of 2021 for the company, led by the acquisition in January of QuestSoft, propelling the combined organization to a leadership position in the lending compliance marketplace. Ncontracts also added key executives in human resources, sales, and industry engagement, while growing its customer base to almost 4,000 financial institutions around the country and planning its return to in-person events with its annual user conference to be held this September in Nashville.

ABOUT

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of almost 4,000 financial institutions and mortgage companies in the United States. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor risk, organizational risk, audit risk, and compliance risk management. The company is named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 2nd consecutive year and is a recipient of the Tennessean Top Workplaces Award.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tennessean-names-ncontracts-a-winner-of-the-middle-tennessee-area-top-workplaces-2021-award-301316610.html

SOURCE Ncontracts