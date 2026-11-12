American Water Works Aktie

American Water Works ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NJ38 / ISIN: US0304201033

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.11.2026 06:36:21

Tennessee American Water Issues Another PFAS Settlement Credit To Customers

(RTTNews) - Tennessee American Water, a unit of water and wastewater utility firm American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK), said that customers will receive additional bill credits from settlements with manufacturers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), bringing total refunds to more than $84 per customer.

The latest credit of $13.07 was applied to customer accounts on November 10, following the company's receipt of additional settlement proceeds.

The credits are being provided under a plan approved by the Tennessee Public Utility Commission, allowing the company to pass on PFAS settlement funds directly to customers.

Tennessee American Water said it plans to invest more than $50 million in capital improvements across its service territories to meet new PFAS regulations.

AWK shares rose about 1% in overnight trading on the NYSE after closing at $149.66 on Wednesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American Water Works Co Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu American Water Works Co Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Water Works Co Inc 133,55 0,11% American Water Works Co Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt im Freitagshandel zu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen