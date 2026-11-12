American Water Works Aktie
WKN DE: A0NJ38 / ISIN: US0304201033
|
12.11.2026 06:36:21
Tennessee American Water Issues Another PFAS Settlement Credit To Customers
(RTTNews) - Tennessee American Water, a unit of water and wastewater utility firm American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK), said that customers will receive additional bill credits from settlements with manufacturers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), bringing total refunds to more than $84 per customer.
The latest credit of $13.07 was applied to customer accounts on November 10, following the company's receipt of additional settlement proceeds.
The credits are being provided under a plan approved by the Tennessee Public Utility Commission, allowing the company to pass on PFAS settlement funds directly to customers.
Tennessee American Water said it plans to invest more than $50 million in capital improvements across its service territories to meet new PFAS regulations.
AWK shares rose about 1% in overnight trading on the NYSE after closing at $149.66 on Wednesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Water Works Co Inc
Analysen zu American Water Works Co Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Water Works Co Inc
|133,55
|0,11%