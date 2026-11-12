Tennessee American Water Issues Another PFAS Settlement Credit To Customers

(RTTNews) - Tennessee American Water, a unit of water and wastewater utility firm American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK), said that customers will receive additional bill credits from settlements with manufacturers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), bringing total refunds to more than $84 per customer.

The latest credit of $13.07 was applied to customer accounts on November 10, following the company's receipt of additional settlement proceeds.

The credits are being provided under a plan approved by the Tennessee Public Utility Commission, allowing the company to pass on PFAS settlement funds directly to customers.

Tennessee American Water said it plans to invest more than $50 million in capital improvements across its service territories to meet new PFAS regulations.

AWK shares rose about 1% in overnight trading on the NYSE after closing at $149.66 on Wednesday.