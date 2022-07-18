Tens of Thousands Ask Italian PM to Stay on Amid Economic Turmoil

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Usually politicians resign in shame, but this one tried to do it amid acclaim. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi tried to resign last week but was rejected by the country's president. Now, the Italian political class is practically begging him to stay on.On Sunday, hundreds of mayors across the Southern European nation joined tens of thousands of ordinary citizens in signing a petition pressing Draghi to reconsider. Here's why everyone -- from union leaders to corporate executives -- seems to agree on one guy.