TensorIoT Achieves Industrial Software Competency

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TensorIoT, Making Things Intelligent, announced Friday, that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status, their third competency achievement of 2019.

Coming shortly after the announcement of attaining the Amazon Web Services Retail Competency at re:Invent, TensorIoT has announced the achievement of their fourth competency with AWS. Industrial Software Competency partners have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success across numerous innovative solution areas in the industrial software space.

The AWS Industrial Software Competency Partners have demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions that support the core value generation processes in Discrete/Process Manufacturing, Electricity, Gas & Water Supply, and Construction. TensorIoT offers production level applications that allow customers to increase profits, reduce operational costs, shorten sales cycles, and drive customer value and growth.

AWS Industrial Software Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building the most secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications — to give customers increased confidence when making decisions.

Achieving the AWS Industrial Software Competency differentiates TensorIoT as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency. To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. The fact that TensorIoT has achieved three competencies in one year speaks volumes to their effort and core values.

"TensorIoT is proud to achieve AWS Industrial Software Competency status," said Ravikumar Raghunathan, CEO, "We are even more elated to announce the attainment of our fourth competency. None of this would be made possible without our incredible team and the work they put forward. TensorIoT is excited to continue to validate our excellence through APN Programs."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About TensorIoT — TensorIoT was founded to develop and improve the ever-increasing growth of computing tasks done on the "edge." The company's founders, who helped build world-class IoT and AI platforms at AWS and Google, now create solutions to simplify the way enterprises incorporate intelligent edge computing devices and their data into their daily operations.

