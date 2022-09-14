Tenth Avenue Holdings Taps Managing Director Charles Rosse to Be Chief Executive Officer of Jolly Pets

Addition of leadership role at U.S. manufacturer signals importance of pet category for privately held, diversified holding company

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Rosse, managing director of Tenth Avenue Holdings (TAH) LLC, will be taking over as chief executive officer of TAH company Jolly Pets, a manufacturer of pet products made in the U.S. He succeeds in the role from Robert Miavitz, who founded Jolly Pets in 1994 in Northeast Ohio, where its headquarters will remain. Miavitz will stay on the Jolly Pets Board of Directors. The announcement was made by Joel Citron, co-founder and co-CEO, Tenth Avenue Holdings. TAH is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in founder-led businesses.

"Adding this vital leadership role to Charlie's managing director responsibilities exemplifies our focus on strategic growth within the pet category," said Citron. "His support of Tenth Avenue Holdings management teams at our subsidiary companies has proven invaluable. We look forward to his guidance on expanding the innovation already in place at Jolly Pets."

Rosse has nearly twenty years of experience investing in middle-market private companies. He holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University, an M.S. in finance and a B.B.A. in accounting from Texas A&M University. Rosse grew up on a farm in South Texas and now resides in New York City with his wife, two children, and the family dog.

"What attracted me to TAH is our founders' mindset for long-term thinking and relationships with the companies and people we partner with," added Rosse, who joined TAH in 2020. "Rob has a similar perspective to TAH, which is why our four-a-half year partnership with him has been a success. We want to thank him for all that he has done. He created a great business and I look forward to working with a talented team to expand the brand's presence in the marketplace with new and innovative products."

Jolly Pets was founded by Miavitz in 1994 with a clear mission to bring joy to playful dogs who are tough on toys, through intentional design and while meeting the highest safety standards. The brand's robust blog posts, full of valuable information for dog owners, demonstrates its commitment to the health and happiness of pets. Topics include five ways you can help shelter dogs and other homeless pets, how to know if your dog has separation anxiety, and 10 pet loss prevention tips. Its Jolly Rescues program works with shelters all over the country to promote their adoptable dogs, provide them with supplies, and amplify the importance of adopting shelter dogs.

In addition to advising the Jolly Pets business, Rosse has supported TAH's other pet brands: Big Barker, Kitty Kasas, and Horsemen's Pride. Big Barker was founded by Eric Shannon in 2012 to make supportive dog beds for big dogs to improve their quality of life. Kitty Kasas was born out of a necessity to find functional, durable, modern, stylish, and easily cleanable cat furniture for shelters and now includes product for bedrooms, gyms, and recreation. Horsemen's Pride was founded in 1976 as a manufacturer of top-quality buckets and feeders for the equine industry.

About Jolly Pets: Founded in 1994 in Northeast Ohio, Jolly Pets manufactures dog toys for all breeds and sizes. Its focus has always been on the happiness and health of your pet. It is the umbrella company for Kitty Kasas and Horsemen's Pride. Its philanthropic arm, Jolly Rescues, works with shelters all over the country to help promote their adoptable dogs, provide them with supplies, and raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter dogs. The product line is available in brick-and-mortar stores that include Tractor Supply Company, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, PetSmart; and online at Amazon, Chewy, and more. For further information, visit www.JollyPets.com.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings: Tenth Avenue Holdings LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses, and parent to Tenth Avenue Commerce LLC. TAH was founded in 2008 with the intent to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation that is rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E-Garderobe, E.Q.L. by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com.

