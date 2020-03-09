Teooh Virtual Events To Launch Free Service Through Month Of April As A Response To The Coronavirus (COVID-19)

LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teooh, Inc., a global virtual events technology platform, is launching after two years in development and, as a response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), will make its platform free to use through the end of April.

"Businesses are canceling travel... conferences are getting postponed... the world is now discovering that it's more than convenience driving the rapid adoption of remote events," stated Don Stein, founder and CEO of Teooh Virtual Events.

Teooh is a place where communities can come together inside a comfortable, virtual reality-like digital venue from anywhere in the world. The Teooh Virtual Events platform differs from other remote conferencing in that it uses the principles of virtual reality to allow for actual group interaction, something missing in the "view only" webcasting experience of today.

"Everyone in webcasting has taken a 'view only' approach... really a one-to-many approach. But that's not the way we interact at a real event... at a real event, I'm whispering to the person next to me... or I'm scanning the crowd to see who's there and then I try to move closer to someone so I can talk to them... that kind of thing can ONLY happen in a many-to-many approach... and Teooh is the only company that can do that because we use virtual reality."

"With our technology, you can be at an event, without actually having to be at the event," added Stein. "Watch a speaker, raise your hand to ask a question, chit chat with the person sitting next to you, or introduce yourself to a colleague at a virtual cocktail party. Things you do in real life you can do in a Teooh virtual event, too."

A variety of industry luminaries have already hosted Teooh virtual events, including noted venture capitalist Tim Draper and super analyst Gene Munster. StartupGrind, which boasts two million members, is also currently hosting Teooh Virtual Events for founders from their community as well.

For more information about using the Teooh Virtual Events platform for free through April, please visit http://www.Teooh.com.

About Teooh Virtual Events: Teooh, Inc. is a global, virtual events company, using scalable, virtual reality-like technology to create life-like remote events. Teooh is the next best thing to being there.

