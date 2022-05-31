31.05.2022 22:05:00

Tephra Digital Names Kadian Tinto as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tephra Digital LLC ("Tephra Digital"), a privately held investment firm that focuses on Digital Assets, today announced the appointment of Kadian Tinto as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Tinto joins June 1st, 2022 and brings over a decade of experience in global fund operations at leading asset management firms, with a track record of leadership, execution and process excellence.

"Kadian will be essential in defining and managing Tephra Digital's operations" 

Previously, Ms. Tinto was an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where she was instrumental in the launch of their Private Capital division, within Alternatives. Prior to that, she held leadership roles at BlackRock and Goldman, Sachs & Co. across a range of traditional and alternatives markets and products.

Tinto holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering (summa cum laude) from Howard University and hails from the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Kadian brings deep and broad experience in asset management, business operations, trading and accounting systems and relationship management. We are excited to welcome her as Tephra Digital formally launches. Kadian will be essential in defining and managing Tephra Digital's operations, and in allowing us to efficiently scale the business," said Ryan Price and Raghav Chopra, founding Managing Partners of Tephra Digital.

Tinto said, "I am excited to join Tephra Digital and engage in the dynamic and evolving Digital Assets landscape. I look forward to working with the entire team and the firm's industry-leading service providers to best serve the firm's clients."

About Tephra Digital LLC

Tephra Digital LLC ("Tephra Digital") is a privately held investment firm that focuses on Digital Assets. The firm employs a long-term investing philosophy and has partnered with best-in-class service providers.

Media contact:
Media Relations
media@tephradigital.io

www.tephradigital.io

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tephra-digital-names-kadian-tinto-as-chief-operating-officer-301558239.html

SOURCE Tephra Digital LLC

