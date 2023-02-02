Tequila de la Gente Gives Access To Process Previously Available Only To Executives

The world's first crowd-sourced tequila brand has launched an at-home tasting experience perfect for tequila novices, aficionados and spirited gatherings alike

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The next era of tequila is typically thought up within a brand's boardroom, where executives and distillers deliberate on the newest expression they'd like to bring to market. Tequila de la Gente thinks that things can be done a little differently.

The world's first crowd-sourced tequila brand has made accessible a process previously exclusive to tequila executives.

With a tasting kit of four different tequila añejos, the world's first crowd-sourced tequila brand is opening up the decision-making process. Consumers are invited to try each unique sampling and collaboratively vote on the brand's first full bottle release to be announced in late 2023.

The Tequila de la Gente tasting kit contains four 200ml bottles of tequila añejo, aged varyingly from 12 to 16 months in ex-bourbon barrels at the Casa Maestri Distillery. Samples are distilled from a unique mixture of Jalisco highlands and lowlands agave matured between 6 to 14 years. Each 40% ABV tequila is different from each other, chock full of flavors and aromas of vanilla, chocolate, black pepper and honeysuckle.

Inside each box, you'll also find access to a digital "How To Host A Tequila Tasting for Non-Tequila Aficionados" book, how-to videos and TLDG's internal rating system. With these tools, you'll be ready to vote on your favorite expression. The crowd-favorite will be crowned the brand's first full-size bottle release in 2023.

"We want to create something special, not just a bottle on the shelf, but an experience that brings people together," says Tequila de la Gente co-founder Jorge Rodriguez.

Tequila de la Gente boxes are available now at tequiladelagente.com for MSRP $109. Tequila de la Gente is available, direct to consumer, in 27 different states. For full info on availability, see tequiladegente.com.

About Tequila de la Gente

Tequila de la Gente is a Texas-based brand founded by four friends who spent years navigating the industry, narrowing in on the perfect expressions to represent their mission. They began to host tasting parties with friends and family to help them make the important decision. Soon, they realized that the community that grows around tequila is just as important as the tequila itself.

As the world's first crowd-sourced tequila, TLDG aims to foster an ethos that will change the relationship between drinkers and producers into a collaborative one.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tequila-de-la-gente-gives-access-to-process-previously-available-only-to-executives-301736971.html

SOURCE Spirits Cohort