TEQUILA FINALLY GETS A KICK IN THE PANTS - MATTHEW AND CAMILA MCCONAUGHEY INTRODUCE PANTALONES ORGANIC TEQUILA

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The world doesn't need another celebrity tequila, but tequila sure could use a kick in the pants. Pantalones Organic Tequila is the best thing we've made with our pants on," said Matthew and Camila McConaughey.

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is a line of super premium organic tequila crafted to celebrate having fun, doing good and not taking life too seriously. Pantalones Tequila is an agave-forward tequila that is smooth, flavorful, and great for sipping, shooting or mixing up in your favorite Fancy Pants cocktail.

The Pantalones Tequila portfolio includes a Blanco, with notes of honey and citrus; Reposado, aged 9 months with hints of sweet fruit and fresh oak and Añejo, aged 15 months with notes of vanilla, butterscotch and maple. Crafted with 100% premium, organic, blue weber agave, Pantalones Tequila is born from the earth, nurtured by the hands of 4th generation agave growers and produced in a certified organic family-owned distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco. Pantalones Tequila is dedicated to creating a positive ripple effect for our earth and communities. As a proud member of 1% For the Planet we have channeled our energy towards sustainable practices that not only enhance our products, but also contribute to a healthier planet for future generations.

