|
27.07.2022 14:00:00
TeraBox Unveils Back-to-School Campaign; Users Can Receive 1,024GB (1TB) of Free Storage for Referring Friends and Family
SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox, a cloud storage service, rolled out a new back-to-school campaign, encouraging users to invite friends and family to join the platform.
Between July 26, 2022 – September 15, 2022, TeraBox users in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia can redeem 1,024GB (1TB) in free cloud storage, valid through December 31, 2022, in addition to the 1,024GB (1TB) of free storage they automatically receive.
Current TeraBox users can activate the back-to-school referral program by:
"We know back-to-school is a time when many people, and families in particular, are eager to capture and preserve these special moments," said Olivia Tian, product lead at TeraBox. "Our referral program allows users to easily share with their friends and family the gift of convenient and reliable cloud storage."
Users can find more information about this campaign and other referral programs in the app's resource center, accessed via the main menu. Offers can run concurrently.
Signaling the increasing demand for secure and affordable cloud storage, TeraBox recently announced its 50M global download milestone.
Note: TeraBox reserves the right to deny the referral program reward(s) in the event of fraud or other excluded circumstances. For questions about the referral program, please contact activity@terabox.com.
Available for download on Android, iOS, and Windows devices, data can also be accessed online at www.terabox.com.
About TeraBox
TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user's device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents, and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox enables worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terabox-unveils-back-to-school-campaign-users-can-receive-1-024gb-1tb-of-free-storage-for-referring-friends-and-family-301594103.html
SOURCE TeraBox
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Aussagen und Bilanzsaison im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt deutlich tiefer -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Börsen Asiens beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost war mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.