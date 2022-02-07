|
07.02.2022 22:19:13
Teradata Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $33 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $5 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $64 million or $0.57 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $475 million from $491 million last year.
Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $33 Mln. vs. $5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $475 Mln vs. $491 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.63 - $0.67
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teradata Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.22
|Ausblick: Teradata präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.02.22
|Rechtsstreit: Teradata geht in Berufung gegen SAP (Golem.de)
|
05.11.21
|Why Teradata Stock Fell Sharply on Friday (MotleyFool)
|
05.11.21
|Teradata Corporation (TDC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Teradata stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Teradata präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)