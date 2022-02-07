Teradata Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $33 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $5 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $64 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $475 million from $491 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $33 Mln. vs. $5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $475 Mln vs. $491 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.63 - $0.67