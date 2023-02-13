13.02.2023 13:22:14

Teradata Guides Q1, FY23 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Teradata Corp. (TDC) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2023.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.32 to $0.36 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.60 to $0.64 per share.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share on for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.63 to $0.79 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $2.06 per share on revenue growth of 1 to 4 percent and recurring revenue growth of 4 to 7 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.89 per share on a revenue growth of 1.4 percent to $1.80 billion for the year.

