15.11.2022 22:55:44

Teradyne CEO Mark Jagiela To Retire; President Gregory Smith To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Teradyne (TER) Board of Directors on Tuesday announced that Gregory Smith will succeed Mark Jagiela as CEO, effective February 1, 2023.

Smith, who is currently the company's President, will also join the Board of Directors on the same date.

Prior to his promotion to Company President earlier in 2022, Smith held a variety of management roles until his appointment in 2016 as President of the Semiconductor Test Division, the company's largest operating unit.

"Mark has been an incredibly effective leader of Teradyne and leaves the company on a solid footing for future growth," said Teradyne Chairman Paul Tufano. "Through his leadership the company delivered a steady progression of industry leading products and improved financial performance in its core test businesses and added a new growth vector to the company with its entry into the Industrial Automation industry. As Greg takes over as CEO, he does so with a deep understanding of the technical and commercial aspects of our test and Industrial Automation businesses and with a proven track record as a company leader."

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Teradyne Inc. 87,37 -5,05% Teradyne Inc.

