Teradyne Stock Hits New Heights, What's The Buzz?

(RTTNews) - Teradyne, Inc. (TER), a robotics product manufacturer, shares are up 11.19% at $277.45, reaching a new high after the firm's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results showed higher net earnings, driven by revenue growth. Teradyne also gave fresh revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2026.

For the fourth quarter, Teradyne's net income climbed to $257.22 million from $146.25 million in the prior year.

On a dilution basis, per share earnings rose to $1.63 from $0.90 a year ago.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $1.08 billion from $752.88 million in the last year.

For the full year 2025, net earnings jumped to $554.05 million or $3.47 per share from $542.37 million or $3.32 per share in the prior year.

On a dilution basis, 2025 per share earnings jumped $3.47 from $3.32 a year ago.

2025 revenue increased to $3.19 billion from $2.82 billion a year ago.

Looking forward to the first quarter of 2026, Teradyne views the revenue to be in the range of $1.150 billion to $1.250 billion, with net income of $1.82 to $2.19 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $1.89 to $2.25 per diluted share.

Over the past year, TER traded between $65.77 and $255.20. The stock closed Monday's trade at $249.53, up 3.52%.