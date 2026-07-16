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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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16.07.2026 21:44:57
Teradyne's CEO Sold $1.4 Million in Stock After a 250% Run
Gregory Stephen Smith, the president and CEO of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), reported selling 4,000 shares of the company on July 15, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($356.31); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($342.12).Teradyne, Inc. is a global leader in automated testing solutions with a market capitalization of $53.6 billion and TTM revenue of $3.8 billion, reflecting strong demand for semiconductor testing equipment in an increasingly complex technology landscape. The company's diversified portfolio across semiconductor test, industrial automation, and complementary services positions it to capitalize on secular trends in semiconductor manufacturing, automotive electrification, and industrial automation. With 6,600 employees and operations spanning multiple continents, Teradyne maintains a competitive advantage through proprietary testing technologies, established customer relationships with leading semiconductor manufacturers, and integrated service capabilities that support customer success.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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