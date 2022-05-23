TeraWulf Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

EASTON, Md., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) ("TeraWulf" or the "Company"), which owns and operates fully integrated, domestic bitcoin mining facilities powered by more than 90% zero-carbon energy, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor events.

May 25, 2022: 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference

Nazar Khan, Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Technology Officer of TeraWulf, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, the Company will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings with members of senior management throughout the conference. For more information, please contact your Morgan Stanley representative. A live webcast of the event will be available at www.TeraWulf.com, under the "Investors" and "Events and Presentations" tabs. A replay will be available after the completion of the presentation.

June 2, 2022: D.A. Davidson Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference

The Company will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings with members of senior management throughout the conference. For more information, please contact your D.A. Davidson representative.

Details on the events listed above may be subject to change and any updates will be posted on TeraWulf's website.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf (Nasdaq: WULF) owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. Led by an experienced group of energy entrepreneurs, the Company is developing two mining facilities, Lake Mariner Data in New York, and Nautilus Cryptomine in Pennsylvania, with the objective of 800 megawatts of mining capacity deployed by 2025, enabling over 23 exahash per second of expected hashrate. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy with a goal of utilizing 100% zero-carbon energy. With a core focus of ESG that ties direction to its business success, TeraWulf expects to offer attractive mining economics at an industrial scale.

For more information on TeraWulf, please visit www.TeraWulf.com or follow @TeraWulfInc on Twitter.

