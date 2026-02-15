TeraWulf Aktie
WKN DE: A3C9C7 / ISIN: US88080T1043
|
15.02.2026 22:45:09
TeraWulf Surged More Than 13% This Past Week. Is It Still a Buy?
In the world of cryptocurrency miners turned AI infrastructure plays, TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) could be the best of an increasingly bifurcated bunch. Investors are clearly clamoring for widespread business model shifts, which most major players in this sector are accommodating. And with TeraWulf having divested of essentially all its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings in recent quarters, this is a stock investors are starting to value based on its future revenue and earnings growth potential. This past week, that's meant a fresh 52-week high for WULF stock, along with some major analyst reratings higher. Let's dive into what drove this positive price action for TeraWulf and whether this move indicates there's more room to run for this high-performance computing company.
