Teresa Poggenpohl Joins Unisys as Chief Marketing Officer

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Teresa Poggenpohl, who formerly served Accenture as chief marketing and communications officer for North America, has joined the company as chief marketing officer and senior vice president, Marketing and Communications. She reports directly to Unisys Chair and Chief Executive Officer Peter Altabef.

"Teresa is a recognized leader in IT services and an innovator in her field who will bring her deep experience to our marketing and communications efforts as we position our company and our solutions for future growth," said Altabef. "The Unisys story is both inspiring and evolving. Teresa will lead the way in working with teams throughout the company and beyond to communicate our compelling message."

IT Services Experience, Recognized Brand Leader

Poggenpohl's 33-year career with Accenture spanned a series of ever more senior roles, culminating in her serving for more than three years as chief marketing and communications officer for North America. In that role she helped drive a leading market position across the U.S. and Canada, contributing to revenue growth for the North America business to more than $20 billion annually and positioning the company as an inclusion and diversity leader.

Previously, Poggenpohl served as Accenture's global brand and image leader for nine years, with responsibility for brand strategy, advertising, research, digital marketing, trademark portfolio, agency management and support for acquisitions and joint ventures. Prior to that, Poggenpohl served Accenture as partner/director of global brand management and advertising.

Poggenpohl has received wide recognition for her achievements. She has been named five times as "Best Marketer" by B-to-B Magazine and selected twice for "100 Influential Marketers" by The Internationalist magazine, and she received the American Business Award for "Executive of the Year" and "Outstanding Role Model" from the Accenture Women's Mentoring Committee.

She serves several civic and community organizations, including the Dean's Business Council for the University of Illinois College of Business, the College of Business Dean's Advisory Board for the University of Nebraska and the Board of Directors for the Chicago Children's Museum. She has served as President of the Chicago Business Marketing Association and is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago.

Poggenpohl holds a B.S. degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, from which she received the Alumni Master award, and an MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, from which she received the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

"Unisys is at a true inflection point. To be able to take a brand as revered as Unisys and tell its great stories is a once-in-a-career opportunity," said Poggenpohl. "I look forward to showcasing not only how far Unisys has come, but also how far it can go."

