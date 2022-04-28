|
Term of office of AB Klaipedos nafta Supervisory Council and Audit Committee has expired
We hereby inform that the term of office of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) Supervisory Council has expired. The term of office of the Audit Committee expires together with the term of office of the Supervisory Counci., The term of office of Žana Kraucenkiene a member of the Company's Audit Committee was extended for 2 years, based on decision of the Supervisory Council of the Company adopted on April 21, 2022 to extend:
Candidates to the Supervisory Council will be selected according to the regulation No 631 of the Government of Republic of Lithuania dated 17 June, 2015 Regarding the Approval of the Selection Procedure of the Candidates to the Board of State Company or Municipality Company and Candidates to the Management or Supervisory Body Elected by the General Meeting of the Shareholders of State or Municipality Controlled Company. The members of the Audit Committee are elected by the Supervisory Council.
