Terminally ill people urge UK government to pay pensions early

Those of working age who die are twice as likely to spend final year of life in poverty, says charityTerminally ill people are calling on the UK government to start paying their state pensions early so they can enjoy what is left of their lives and tackle a “cost of dying” crisis.People of working age who are unlikely to survive long enough to claim their state pension say the change would cost little more than the amount lost each year to erroneous pension payouts by the Department for Work and Pensions. Continue reading...