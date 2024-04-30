Termination and implementation of a liquidity contract with Rothschild MM

TERMINATION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

WITH ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL

Paris, 30 April 2024, 6.30pm CET

On 23 April 2024, NEXITY terminated the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane with effect from 30 April 2024.

On the termination date of this contract, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

273,110 Nexity shares

€577,349.74

NEXITY (ISIN Code: FR0010112524) announces that it has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares, with effect from 2 May 2024 and for a period of one year, tacitly renewable.

This contract has been drawn up in accordance with current regulations, and in particular AMF Decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It complies with the code of conduct of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI).

The purpose of this contract is for ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL to promote NEXITY shares on Euronext Paris.

The resources allocated to its implementation are:

This contract will be suspended:

in the cases provided for in article 5 of the AMF Decision; or

at the request of NEXITY for technical reasons (e.g., the counting of shares with voting rights before a general meeting or the counting of shares with dividend rights before the coupon is detached) for a period defined by NEXITY.

In addition, this contract may be terminated at any time, by NEXITY without notice, or by ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with one month's notice.

