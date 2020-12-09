Terraboost Donates One Million Disinfecting Wipes to Water For People Organization to Aid Honduras with Hurricane Relief

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terraboost, a Chicago-based "Purpose-Driven" manufacturer of sanitizer, wipes and other wellness products and a national Out of Home (OOH) media company, today announced it will donate an initial allotment of 1 million sanitizing wipes to Water For People for immediate disaster relief in Honduras. Terraboost is also donating at least 100 wellness kiosk billboard ads with the goal of generating cash contributions for Water For People. This initial contribution has a value of more than $150,000.

Hurricanes Eta and Iota have caused significant damage in Central America this year, leaving over 150,000 people in Honduras without homes and at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Water For People is an international WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) non-profit organization based in Denver, Colorado. The organization operates in nine countries around the world. Its mission is to co-create sustainable long-term water solutions for the communities they serve.

"The mission of Water For People strongly aligns with Terraboost's focus on uplifting communities through wellness – whether here at home, or abroad," said Brian Morrison, CEO of Terraboost.

"This partnership with Water For People allows us to make a difference where it's needed most right now."

"COVID-19 has impacted life for all of us in dramatic ways, but what is happening in Honduras demands our immediate attention as a global community," Morrison added. "Through Water For People, we're also going to help build awareness of the need to create sustainable water access for all."

Terraboost boasts a national media network of more than 100,000 sanitizing billboards that dispense wipes with its advertisers' message to consumers entering grocery stores, pharmacies, malls, airports and other locations nationwide. As part of the partnership, Terraboost will donate 100 of these billboards with QR-codes seeking donations for Water For People. This campaign will also be used to raise awareness for their organization and the important WASH initiatives that need to be done.

"The hurricane damage in Honduras has left numerous communities without access to water. In normal times this would be incredibly challenging. It's even more devastating now because handwashing and proper hygiene are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19," said Water For People CEO, Eleanor Allen. "We are so thankful for Terraboost's contribution of sanitizing wipes as a way to maintain health and hygiene while we continue to assess the damage and make plans to rebuild water systems as soon as possible."

Terraboost Media has defied the advertising industry's overall downward spiral during the pandemic. The firm's revenues are up by more than 400% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and it has expanded its capacity for producing hand-sanitizing products. Almost every customer uses hand-sanitizer or wipes when entering retail outlets, thus making the advertising incredibly effective.

"The hand-sanitizing billboards are unlike others; they are totally functional. It's a win-win for everyone involved: the retailer, the advertiser, and the consumer who benefits from using the wipes," said Morrison, who estimates that 126 million people per day engage with Terraboost Media's hand-sanitizing billboards, resulting in 3.7 billion monthly impressions.

About Terraboost / Terraboost Media

Terraboost is a "Purpose Driven" manufacturer of sanitizer, wipes and other wellness products while also boasting a network of more than 100,000 sanitizing billboards across the U.S. Terraboost is proud to collaborate with some of the country's most admired retailers, to deliver comprehensive health & wellness solutions addressing the safety and well-being of the public. To learn more, email sales@terraboost.com or visit www.shop.terraboost.com or www.terraboost.com

About Water For People

Founded in 1991 in Denver, Colorado, Water For People is a global nonprofit working across nine countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa to achieve lasting access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services. Water For People brings together communities, local entrepreneurs, and governments to build, operate, and maintain their own systems so that every family, health clinic, and school has access to safe water and sanitation that will last for generations to come. This impact model is called Everyone Forever. Today, 3.6 million people have reliable access to water services because of this work. Learn more at www.waterforpeople.org

