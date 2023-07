Terran Biosciences Steps Into 4-OH-DiPT Prodrug Arena With New Patent Application

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

As Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ: REUN) and Mindset Pharma (OTCMKTS: MSSTF) continue their court battle over claims on a novel 4-OH-DiPT prodrug, private biotech company Terran Biosciences has also filed a patent application over a proprietary polymorph, reported Noah Smith.4-HO-DiPT is a psychedelic compound with LSD and psilocin-like effects, but holding a shorter onset of action and duration.Reunion filed a lawsuit against Mindset Pharma back in March, stating the latter’s purposeful copy of its lead drug candidate RE104 and its following IP claims, which eventually obstructed Reunion’s operations forward.Terran Biosciences has filed a patent application for solid forms of 4-OH-DiPT hemiglutarate, the very same compound that Reunion and Mindset have been competing over.Terran's patent application claims priority back to six ...Full story available on Benzinga.com