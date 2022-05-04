Terran Orbital’s Gary Hobart Nominated for Orange County Business Journal’s 15th Annual CFO of the Year Award

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart has been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal's 15th Annual CFO of the Year Award. The award is designed to recognize senior financial professionals in Orange County for their outstanding performance as corporate stewards.

Hobart is a seasoned principal investor with 30+ years of experience in investment management, corporate finance, and law. Prior to joining Terran Orbital, Hobart served as Managing Director at Beach Point Capital Management where he focused on private debt and special situation investing. On behalf of Beach Point, Hobart oversaw the IPO of DigitalGlobe and investments in GeoEye, commercial satellite imagery providers which now form the earth intelligence division of Maxar Technologies, and more recently the reorganization of 21st Century Oncology, Inc., one of the nation's largest cancer care providers, driving EBITDA from sub-$80 million to $120 million in two years, and the ultimate sale of the business to KKR-backed GenesisCare in May 2020. Hobart previously served as an Investment Officer in the leveraged finance group of TCW Group (formerly known as Trust Company of the West) and as a Vice President at Wasserstein Perella & Co.

"I have known Gary for over 15 years, both professionally and personally, and can think of no other person more deserving of the honor," said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO Marc Bell. "I asked Gary to join me as the Chief Financial Officer of Terran Orbital due to his proven ability to combine his commercial acumen and extreme work ethic into great business decisions. Along with his undeniable talent, Gary has always been an absolute joy to work with. Gary is a true team player who fosters positive discussions and brings out the best in our team. Gary is not only a committed and knowledgeable CFO but an all-around great person."

The Orange County Business Journal CFO special report was published on April 4, 2022, and the CFO of The Year Awards Dinner & Gala will take place on May 5, 2022 at the Irvine Marriott.

