Terranea Resort Introduces Refined Immersive Experiences and the Ultimate Summer Celebrations

Southern California's iconic oceanfront resort offers guests premium luxury and endless opportunities for adventure

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort invites guests to immerse themselves in its annual Summer Celebrations with a variety of premium adventure offerings designed for wellness seekers, families, couples, bucket list travelers, and more. Perched along the coastal bluffs of Palos Verdes and spanning 102 acres, the luxury resort captures the spirit of the Southern California summer with its sweeping panoramic ocean-view lawns, winding hiking and biking trails, guided fishing adventures, beach cove kayaking, and unparalleled seascape views. In addition to the robust activity offerings, guests may also enjoy four sparkling pools, The Links nine-hole, par-3 golf course, an award-winning spa and fitness center, multiple dining destinations featuring local and seasonal ingredients, and more.

SUITE SEASIDE ESCAPE

Poised above coastal bluffs with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, Terranea is the premier luxury destination resort on the Southern California coast. Guests can enjoy a variety of special offers to enhance their stay:

Sunday Funday: Whether it's a day of rest or a day of play – guests may book an overnight stay in a scenic Ocean View Guestroom or Suite and receive $150 dining credit and complimentary valet parking. Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Available May-September 2022. Promo code: FUNDAY.

Stay More, Play More: Experience all that Terranea has to offer and dare to be adventurous on a stand-up paddle board, take a hike on the coastal trails, or relax poolside with panoramic views of the Pacific – with this offer, you have time to do it all. Stay 3 nights and receive 15% off, stay 4 nights and receive 20% off, stay 5 nights or more and receive 25% off. Available May-September 2022. Promo code: SMSM.

Stay and Give: Throughout the year, guests are encouraged to support community organizations that giveback including South Bay LGBTQ Center (June), Los Angeles Regional Food Bank (July), Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (August), and Peninsula Education Foundation (September). For more information, please visit terranea.com/offers/stay-and-give.

BUCKET LIST ADVENTURE

Guests are invited to discover an extraordinary bucket list of adventures and activities, each one inspired by nature. The adventure concierge provides a wide range of activities and gets up close and personal with local flora and fauna on the coastal preserve. Adventures include guided fishing adventures by kayak, archery, guided nature hikes, paddle boarding, falconry, whale watching, horseback riding, and more. Expert guides offer friendly and knowledgeable insight into Palos Verdes' unique ecology and character. Regardless of age or skill level, Terranea has an array of activities that appeal to every guest. For more information, please visit terranea.com/experiences .

EPICUREAN DELIGHTS

With scenic views of the Pacific and al fresco dining experiences, Terranea's award-winning restaurants have set the table for celebration this summer. Guests may enjoy delicious dishes at catalina kitchen, fresh sushi and Pan Asian specialties at bashi, casual coastal favorites with sunset views at Nelson's, an elegant meal at mar'sel, libations at The Lobby Bar & Terrace, and specialty treats at sea beans. Enjoy scenic views of the Pacific with al fresco dining, picnic-perfect poolside fare, handcrafted cocktails and live music on select evenings. For more information, please visit Terranea.com/dining.

SOUND SERIES

Guests may enjoy fantastic food, drinks, entertainment, and scenery on the bluff at Nelson's with the Sound Series. Bands from the South Bay will be performing Friday and Saturday at the annual concert series, complemented by local craft beers, gourmet creations, and cool ocean breezes. For more live music, guests may also head to cielo point, the adult-only pool for resort guests, or visit the Lobby Bar and enjoy acoustic performances while enjoying a handcrafted cocktail and taking in the coastal view. For more information, please visit terranea.com/sound-series.

IMMERSIVE WELLNESS

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the Palos Verdes coastline, The Spa at Terranea embraces the natural beauty and energy of its idyllic setting to create a transformative experience for body, mind and spirit. Designed by the foremost experts in wellness and restorative therapy, this serene oasis provides oceanfront relaxation. Guests may choose from body and facial treatments and salon services.

Yoga lovers are invited to attend a monthly Seaside Yoga gathering and giveback. Yogis of all levels are welcome, and participants are asked to bring a yoga mat and a $20 contribution to support the monthly foundation. For more information and to reserve a treatment, please call 310.265.2740.

COASTAL DRIVE

The Terranea Road Trip Series offers unique themed drive itineraries for guests to experience, along with the use of one of Lexus' latest vehicles. The series presents guests with a variety of experiential GPS-led driving tours covering themes such as adventure, immersive travel, and romance. Itineraries engage travelers to explore more of Palos Verdes' natural coastal setting, are ideal for scenic drives, picturesque roadside stops and ocean-side adventures, and provide the opportunity for families, solo travelers, and couples to enjoy and experience the latest fleet of vehicles by luxury auto brand Lexus - the resort's preferred vehicle. Promo code: LEXUSSUITE.

CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF

The Links at Terranea serves as a dramatic nine-hole, par-3 oceanfront golf course, with stunning views of the Pacific. With tee placements from as far as 185 yards and a refreshing coastal breeze, the course offers an experienced golfer the opportunity to play every type of short and mid-range shot imaginable, and the new golfer an inviting setup. For more information please call 310.265.2755.

PRIDE ON THE PENINSULA

In partnership with the South Bay LGBTQ Center, guests can celebrate Pride Month with a variety of offerings and giveback. Enjoy a signature cocktail at the Lobby Bar, Nelson's, catalina kitchen, and bashi, indulge with themed sweet treats and a featured beverage from sea beans, and on June 25, the Lobby Bar & Lounge features lively entertainment from Beale Street Boogie Dueling Pianos. Every Sunday in June guests may participate in a Pride Paddle by kayak along the Palos Verdes Peninsula with a portion of proceeds from every activity benefiting the South Bay LGBTQ Center. Find more information, please visit Terranea.com/pride.

