Terranet Announces CEO's Termination with Immediate Effect

Lund, February 4, 2022. Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B), a tech company that provides advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for the automotive industry announced today that the Board of Directors has terminated Pär-Olof Johannesson’s employment as CEO of Terranet AB (publ.) ("Terranet”) with immediate effect. Terranet’s Chairman Göran Janson has taken over as interim CEO until a successor is put in place.



Göran Janson has a long and successful career with advanced tech companies and leading global organizations.

The process of recruiting a successor CEO that will lead the company on its continued growth journey, has been initiated.

For more information:

Göran Janson

Chairman of the Board

goran.janson@terranet.se

Thomas Falkenberg

CFO

thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se

+ 46 703 360 346

About Terranet

Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops a new class for vision-based sensor systems, used for road safety. It markets and delivers a software stack with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The technology was handpicked and showcased twice at Startup Autobahn in 2021. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Discover more about Terranet: https://terranet.se/en

This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company’s contact person above on February 4th, 2022 at 10.30 CET.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se