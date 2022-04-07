Terranet Annual Report 2021 published

7 April, 2022

Annual report 2021 and auditor’s report for Terranet AB (publ) is now available on the company’s web site on the following link: www.terranet.se/en/reports

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Falkenberg, CFO

Tel: +46 703 360 346

E-mail: thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se

About Terranet

Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops a new class for vision-based sensor systems, used for road safety. It markets and delivers a software stack with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The technology was handpicked and showcased twice at Startup Autobahn in 2021. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Discover more about Terranet: www.terranet.se/en

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

