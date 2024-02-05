Terranet establish a new office in Gothenburg's innovation and automotive center

Today, Terranet is opening a new office on Lindholmen in Gothenburg. Lindholmen is known as one of Sweden's most dynamic innovation hubs, particularly within the automotive industry, offering a unique environment where technological development, research, and business opportunities converge.



The new office puts Terranet in the heart of an ecosystem comprised of key players in the automotive industry, including suppliers, technology innovators, and vehicle manufacturers. The location is strategically chosen and is expected to enhance the company's ability to progress crucial connections in the industry, explore new collaborations, and establish meaningful partnerships.

By establishing an office on Lindholmen, we will be geographically closer to potential partners and customers. We look forward to bringing Terranet to Gothenburg and continuing to enhance our relationships within the industry," says Magnus Andersson, CEO





The opening of the new office on Lindholmen is part of the company's long-term strategy and brings us closer to the industry's key actors.



For more information, please contact

Magnus Andersson CEO

Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

