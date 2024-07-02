Terranet has conducted prototype tests of BlincVision in a vehicle outdoors during the second quarter

The initial system integration in a vehicle has been completed, along with the first prototype tests of BlincVision in a vehicle outdoors. These tests mark a significant step forward in the development process toward a finished product. The next step is to extend the prototype testing during the summer with evaluations on an authorized test track. This will be done to evaluate the system's functionality under more realistic and situational conditions and to test according to standardized Euro NCAP test methods for ADAS systems.



The test track AstaZero offers a customizable environment where buildings, vehicles, people, and other objects can be arranged to create realistic traffic situations, and where brake tests can be performed at higher speeds. This allows Terranet to systematically analyze how BlincVision reacts in various situations and traffic environments.

"The tests currently underway aim to identify the system's capabilities and limitations in a more realistic environment, allowing us to continue the development work efficiently. Our local prototype tests during the second quarter indicate that further optimization of range is needed and that our AI-trained software needs to handle more traffic scenarios. The system tests at AstaZero will lead to more realistic results as they are based on a greater number of traffic scenarios. The results will provide us with valuable data for the planned development and continued integration in vehicles during the third quarter," says Pierre Ekwall, CTO at Terranet.



More detailed feedback to the market will be provided in August after the result analysis of the extended testing at AstaZero.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO

E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet

Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today. The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

Attachment