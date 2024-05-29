Terranet in collaboration with leading vehicle manufacturers and major suppliers for improved traffic safety

AstaZero*, in collaboration with several partners, including Terranet AB and Trafikverket, is launching a new project aimed at significantly improving traffic safety for automated vehicles. The project will run from May 2024 to May 2025 and is funded by Vinnova, Sweden's innovation agency.

FFI, Strategic Vehicle Research and Innovation, is a collaboration program between the government and the automotive industry. The purpose of the project "Verification Methods for Robust Driver Assist System Performance" is to develop both physical and virtual verification methods to effectively evaluate and improve the performance of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). By addressing more accident scenarios and ensuring that safety features are robust in real life situations, the goal is to reduce the number of seriously injured and killed in traffic.

The background to the project is that although current systems have reduced the number of serious accidents, there are still significant performance limitations. Euro NCAP** has identified these limitations in its Vision 2030 and will include the first robust verification methods in its ratings from 2026 onwards. The project will support Euro NCAP's development and have a specific focus on vulnerable road users. More information about Terranet's role in the project will be published later.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO

E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

* AstaZero, owned by RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden), is a test facility for traffic safety and automated vehicles. The facility offers research and development opportunities for safety systems and autonomous vehicle solutions.

** NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) is a collaboration between European countries, car manufacturers, and voluntary organizations. They have created a five-star safety rating system to help consumers and businesses choose safer vehicles.

