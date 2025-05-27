Terranet invites you to a digital investor meeting on June 3, 2025 

In connection with the subscription period for Terranet AB’s rights issue of units, which runs from May 27 to June 11, 2025, the company invites shareholders and other interested parties to a digital investor meeting. The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams on June 3, 2025, at 14:00 CEST.

During the session, Terranet’s CEO Lars Lindell will present the company’s latest progress, including the development of BlincVision, plans for the launch of the Minimum Viable Product (MVP), and continued collaborations with leading industry partners. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions in real-time via the chat function.

Registration

Please register by emailing corporatefinance@mangold.se as soon as possible, no later than Monday, June 2, 2025. Questions can be submitted in advance and will be answered during the Q&A session if time allows. It will also be possible to ask questions live during the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide shareholders and investors with an update on Terranet’s technological and commercial progress.

More information about the rights issue is available on Terranet AB’s website.

The presentation will be held in Swedish.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

May 27, 2025 – June 5, 2025 Trading with unit rights May 27, 2025 – June 11, 2025 Subscripition period May 27, 2025 – June 30, 2025 Trading in paid subscribed units (BTU) June 13, 2025 Preliminary date for publication of the outcome in the Rights Issue

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor to Terranet in connection with the Rights Issue. Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Lindell, CEO

E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

Attachment