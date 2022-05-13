Terranet participates in Mangold's investor day on the theme Mobility Tech

Lund, May 13, 2022



Next Wednesday, May 18, Terranet will participate in Mangold's investor event on the theme mobility Tech. Acting CEO Göran Janson and Head of Development/CTO Nihat Küçük present the company and talk about how Terranet's ADAS-technology BlincVision can save lives in urban traffic.

The event is open to the public and is organized on site in central Stockholm. The event is also broadcast live on Nyhetsbyrån Direkt's channels and on mangold.se.

Terranet will present at 11:45-12:15.

Register here (limited number): https://mangold.se/evenemang/mangold-insight-investerardag-pa-tema-mobility-tech/

