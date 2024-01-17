Terranet provides update from CES, the world’s largest tech event. The importance of Blincvision is highlighted.

Terranet sees an increased interest from the automotive industry after fruitful meetings with potential partners and suppliers at CES Las Vegas 2024. The increased demand for faster and accurate solutions from the industry, strengthens Terranet's position in partner dialogues.

Between January 9-12th 2024, Terranet attended CES, the world’s largest tech event which gathers major players within the automotive safety industry each year.The event showcases next generation innovations that aims to push road safety forward. With all the leading Tier-1 suppliers and car manufacturers (OEM:s) attending, CES was the ideal place for Terranet to forge new relationships and deepen already ongoing partner dialogues.



Magnus Andersson, CEO comments:



"The CES fair has never been as intense and relevant for Terranet as it was this year. I am pleased that we once again have received confirmation of how great the interest and need is for BlincVision from the industry. In around 70% of all emergency breaking scenarios involving pedestrians, vehicle accidents still occur despite having an existing ADAS system installed. BlincVision is a great opportunity for the entire industry to take a big leap forward in safety. This not only speaks for the commercial potential but also for how important our mission as a company is.



With the upcoming prototype test in a car during the second quarter this year, it is expected that we now see increased activity among industry players and in all the ongoing dialogues we have with potential partners. In light of this, the company will during the year intensify the commercial efforts around Blincvision, which includes partner dialogues and business development.



I look forward to the remainder of 2024 with great confidence!”

For more information see the LinkedIn post where our CEO and our CTO highlights their findings on trends at CES: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/terranet-ab_ces2024-adas-roadsafety-activity-7153308665104478208-vpur?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson CEO

Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

