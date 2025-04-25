TerraNet b Aktie

WKN DE: A2DS5J / ISIN: SE0009806045

25.04.2025 09:30:00

Terranet publishes the annual report for 2024

Terranet AB (publ) today publishes the annual report for 2024, including the corporate governance report and the auditor’s report. The report is available at the company’s website www.terranet.se/en/reports

This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company’s contact person below on 25 April 2025, at 09.30 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, VD
E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ) 
Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

TerraNet Holding AB Registered Shs -B- 0,63 -61,46% TerraNet Holding AB Registered Shs -B-

