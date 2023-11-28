Terranet recruits CTO from automotive industry

Terranet has hired Pierre Ekwall as the new CTO & SVP of Engineering. Pierre comes from the role of Vehicle line manager at Einride and has previous experience in technology and innovation development from, among others, Volvo Cars, SAAB Automobile, and Semcon. The employment starts on December 1st.



Pierre brings over 20 years of experience from several companies in the automotive industry and has, among other things, worked as a function and component developer for sub-suppliers to vehicle manufacturers with a focus on autonomous vehicles and safety systems. Before his most recent role at Einride, Pierre worked as a Program launch manager within the company's global development operations and has worked with the launch and production of autonomous vehicles for the American and European markets.

"To lead the technical development within a company that is at the forefront of the rapidly growing market for advanced driver-assistance systems and vehicles is a very exciting and exciting opportunity that I am looking forward to taking on”, says Pierre Ekwall.

In the role of CTO & SVP of Engineering, Pierre will lead the company's technical development with the aim of taking BlincVision to market.

"The employment of Pierre as a new CTO is an important step in the continued product development of BlincVision, with the ambition to become the world's fastest and most precise sensor solution. With his competence, Pierre will contribute with giving us the necessary prerequisites to reach important milestones in the development of BlincVision. His experience and competence from bringing products to market means that he knows what is required to go from development to launch," says Magnus Andersson, CEO of Terranet.

For more information, please contact

Magnus Andersson CEO

Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique and patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision scans and detects road objects multiple times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

Attachment